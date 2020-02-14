EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5835111282192144
Tampa Bay583815581206153
Toronto583020868205192
Florida573021666200194
Montreal592725761180180
Buffalo582624860166181
Ottawa5719271149150193
Detroit591441432121220

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington573715579205174
Pittsburgh553415674182150
N.Y. Islanders563317672166156
Columbus5830171171151143
Philadelphia583219771190172
Carolina563221367181157
N.Y. Rangers562923462185177
New Jersey5621251052156196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis5732151074183166
Colorado563317672202157
Dallas573319571154144
Winnipeg582924563174176
Nashville562722761183183
Minnesota572723761176185
Chicago572524858166181

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver583221569190175
Edmonton573021666182179
Vegas592922866188183
Calgary593023666170178
Arizona602824864167165
Anaheim572327753146179
San Jose562428452147187
Los Angeles582033545142186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Dallas 3, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Arizona 2

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Calgary 6, Anaheim 0

Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Friday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

