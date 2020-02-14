EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|58
|35
|11
|12
|82
|192
|144
|Tampa Bay
|58
|38
|15
|5
|81
|206
|153
|Toronto
|58
|30
|20
|8
|68
|205
|192
|Florida
|57
|30
|21
|6
|66
|200
|194
|Montreal
|59
|27
|25
|7
|61
|180
|180
|Buffalo
|58
|26
|24
|8
|60
|166
|181
|Ottawa
|57
|19
|27
|11
|49
|150
|193
|Detroit
|59
|14
|41
|4
|32
|121
|220
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|205
|174
|Pittsburgh
|55
|34
|15
|6
|74
|182
|150
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|33
|17
|6
|72
|166
|156
|Columbus
|58
|30
|17
|11
|71
|151
|143
|Philadelphia
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|190
|172
|Carolina
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|181
|157
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|29
|23
|4
|62
|185
|177
|New Jersey
|56
|21
|25
|10
|52
|156
|196
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|57
|32
|15
|10
|74
|183
|166
|Colorado
|56
|33
|17
|6
|72
|202
|157
|Dallas
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|154
|144
|Winnipeg
|58
|29
|24
|5
|63
|174
|176
|Nashville
|56
|27
|22
|7
|61
|183
|183
|Minnesota
|57
|27
|23
|7
|61
|176
|185
|Chicago
|57
|25
|24
|8
|58
|166
|181
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|58
|32
|21
|5
|69
|190
|175
|Edmonton
|57
|30
|21
|6
|66
|182
|179
|Vegas
|59
|29
|22
|8
|66
|188
|183
|Calgary
|59
|30
|23
|6
|66
|170
|178
|Arizona
|60
|28
|24
|8
|64
|167
|165
|Anaheim
|57
|23
|27
|7
|53
|146
|179
|San Jose
|56
|24
|28
|4
|52
|147
|187
|Los Angeles
|58
|20
|33
|5
|45
|142
|186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Dallas 3, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 6, Florida 2
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Arizona 2
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Calgary 6, Anaheim 0
Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Friday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.
