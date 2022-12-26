EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3327425613074
Toronto3421764811182
Tampa Bay32201114111597
Detroit32141173598105
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida351516434114120
Montreal34151633395118
Ottawa331416331100106

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3422665010690
New Jersey34221024611587
Pittsburgh3319954311495
N.Y. Rangers35191154311696
Washington361913442111102
N.Y. Islanders35191424011298
Philadelphia35111772990119
Columbus33102122289135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3520964612599
Winnipeg34211214311188
Colorado3219112409684
Minnesota33191224010695
St. Louis341616234105124
Nashville3214135338298
Arizona32111652787117
Chicago3282042075122

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas362411149122100
Los Angeles371912644121128
Seattle321810440113104
Calgary351612739110109
Edmonton351815238126122
Vancouver331515333114129
San Jose351118628108129
Anaheim3592242283146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

