EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston51397583192111
Toronto523113870175141
Tampa Bay483215165175141
Buffalo502620456186170
Florida522422654178183
Ottawa502423351151159
Detroit482119850145160
Montreal512027444134189

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina51349876173136
New Jersey493213468171131
N.Y. Rangers492714862157129
Washington532720660166152
Pittsburgh492416957161153
N.Y. Islanders522522555148144
Philadelphia512121951142162
Columbus511532434131198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5128131066173133
Winnipeg523219165167137
Minnesota482717458151138
Colorado482718357151133
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis512325349156185
Arizona501628638131177
Chicago481529434118176

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle492915563177151
Los Angeles532818763173183
Vegas512918462160148
Edmonton502818460187163
Calgary502417957160153
Vancouver492026343166196
San Jose5115251141157196
Anaheim501629537125205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video