EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|Tampa Bay
|48
|32
|15
|1
|65
|175
|141
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|Florida
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|178
|183
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|Pittsburgh
|49
|24
|16
|9
|57
|161
|153
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|148
|144
|Philadelphia
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|142
|162
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|Minnesota
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|151
|138
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|151
|133
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Arizona
|50
|16
|28
|6
|38
|131
|177
|Chicago
|48
|15
|29
|4
|34
|118
|176
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|177
|151
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|160
|148
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|187
|163
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|San Jose
|51
|15
|25
|11
|41
|157
|196
|Anaheim
|50
|16
|29
|5
|37
|125
|205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
