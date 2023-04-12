EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8164125133300173
x-Toronto81492111109276220
x-Tampa Bay814530696278254
x-Florida814231892286267
Buffalo804033787287295
Ottawa813935785258267
Detroit8135361080240274
Montreal803143668226298

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina8151219111260209
x-New Jersey8151228110286222
x-N.Y. Rangers81472113107275216
N.Y. Islanders814131991239220
Pittsburgh8140311090260261
Washington813537979251260
Philadelphia8130381373217273
Columbus802447957209323

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado8049247105272221
x-Dallas80452114104279216
x-Minnesota81462510102243221
x-Winnipeg814632395246221
Nashville804131890222231
St. Louis803736781261295
Arizona8128401369224294
Chicago812649658200296

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas8150229109269228
x-Edmonton8149239107320259
x-Los Angeles81462510102275254
x-Seattle8146278100288253
Calgary8137271791260252
Vancouver813737781272297
San Jose8022421660231313
Anaheim8123461258206333

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 4, Detroit 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Boston 5, Washington 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, Colorado 1, OT

Vegas 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

