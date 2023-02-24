EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston57448593216123
Toronto583515878200156
Tampa Bay573617476206169
Detroit572821864179181
Florida602925664209210
Buffalo562923462210198
Ottawa562725458172179
Montreal572429452156207

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina563810884192148
New Jersey583815581201157
N.Y. Rangers583316975193160
N.Y. Islanders613024767177171
Pittsburgh572721963182185
Washington602826662178177
Philadelphia5923261056159190
Columbus581835541146214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5830161272188152
Winnipeg583522171182150
Minnesota583221569171162
Colorado553119567173155
Nashville562822662163169
St. Louis582628456178212
Arizona582029949158205
Chicago572032545143206

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas583518575190163
Edmonton593219872225196
Los Angeles593219872200199
Seattle583220670202184
Calgary5927201266192184
Vancouver582330551199236
San Jose5918301147176219
Anaheim591834743149248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 2, Columbus 0

New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2

Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 2

Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Vegas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Nashville 6, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video