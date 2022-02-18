EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida483310571197141
Tampa Bay493211670169139
Toronto473212367171126
Boston482717458137136
Detroit512322652147176
Ottawa471825440127151
Buffalo491625840132170
Montreal49933725109193

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh513112870170136
Carolina473211468163112
N.Y. Rangers493113567149126
Washington522815965171145
Columbus482423149156177
N.Y. Islanders441820642109123
Philadelphia491525939125172
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado48359474193135
Minnesota453012363174134
St. Louis482814662169134
Nashville492817460150138
Dallas472619254141142
Winnipeg482218852142143
Chicago501825743124170
Arizona481232428108180

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary472813662164112
Vegas492818359162145
Edmonton482718357161152
Los Angeles482417755138135
Anaheim512319955149154
Vancouver502321652131139
San Jose482221549130150
Seattle501630436132178

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1

Winnipeg 5, Seattle 3

Columbus 7, Chicago 4

Edmonton 7, Anaheim 3

Vancouver 5, San Jose 4, OT

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina,6 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 32 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa,4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 6p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9p.m.

