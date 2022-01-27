EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida43299563175125
Tampa Bay432810561149123
Toronto392610355133103
Boston402413351125111
Detroit431819642118147
Buffalo421322733111147
Ottawa361320329103125
Montreal4182672390154

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers432811460132110
Pittsburgh422710559145111
Carolina3928925814094
Washington442312955140122
Columbus401821137121145
N.Y. Islanders3515146368494
New Jersey411521535118145
Philadelphia431322834106148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado41308363171121
Nashville442714357138120
St. Louis422512555147116
Minnesota382510353149115
Dallas402216246120121
Winnipeg391715741114119
Chicago431620739107142
Arizona41102742492158

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas432515353149129
Anaheim452116850133130
Los Angeles432116648121118
Calgary38201264612694
San Jose432219246119132
Edmonton382016242125128
Vancouver421819541105119
Seattle421325430112152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Chicago 8, Detroit 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa,6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh,6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida,6 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video