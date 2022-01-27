EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|29
|9
|5
|63
|175
|125
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|10
|5
|61
|149
|123
|Toronto
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|133
|103
|Boston
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|125
|111
|Detroit
|43
|18
|19
|6
|42
|118
|147
|Buffalo
|42
|13
|22
|7
|33
|111
|147
|Ottawa
|36
|13
|20
|3
|29
|103
|125
|Montreal
|41
|8
|26
|7
|23
|90
|154
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|28
|11
|4
|60
|132
|110
|Pittsburgh
|42
|27
|10
|5
|59
|145
|111
|Carolina
|39
|28
|9
|2
|58
|140
|94
|Washington
|44
|23
|12
|9
|55
|140
|122
|Columbus
|40
|18
|21
|1
|37
|121
|145
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|84
|94
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|21
|5
|35
|118
|145
|Philadelphia
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|106
|148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|41
|30
|8
|3
|63
|171
|121
|Nashville
|44
|27
|14
|3
|57
|138
|120
|St. Louis
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|147
|116
|Minnesota
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|149
|115
|Dallas
|40
|22
|16
|2
|46
|120
|121
|Winnipeg
|39
|17
|15
|7
|41
|114
|119
|Chicago
|43
|16
|20
|7
|39
|107
|142
|Arizona
|41
|10
|27
|4
|24
|92
|158
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|43
|25
|15
|3
|53
|149
|129
|Anaheim
|45
|21
|16
|8
|50
|133
|130
|Los Angeles
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|121
|118
|Calgary
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|126
|94
|San Jose
|43
|22
|19
|2
|46
|119
|132
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|125
|128
|Vancouver
|42
|18
|19
|5
|41
|105
|119
|Seattle
|42
|13
|25
|4
|30
|112
|152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
San Jose 4, Washington 1
Calgary 6, Columbus 0
Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Chicago 8, Detroit 5
Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa,6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh,6 p.m.
Vegas at Florida,6 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Anaheim at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
