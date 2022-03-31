EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida664515696271195
Tampa Bay664218690219185
Toronto664219589245201
Boston664120587204180
Detroit672632961193258
Buffalo6824331159186240
Ottawa662337652171217
Montreal6718381147173254

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina674415896225161
N.Y. Rangers684419593211178
Pittsburgh6840181090227182
Washington6837211084225197
Columbus673230569219250
N.Y. Islanders652927967178181
New Jersey662437553203239
Philadelphia6721351153172237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado6747146100255185
Minnesota654120486241203
St. Louis663720983234191
Nashville673924482221195
Dallas653725377192194
Winnipeg6833251076212209
Chicago6724331058184235
Arizona672141547173242

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary664018888232162
Los Angeles6936231082199198
Edmonton683825581237219
Vegas693728478219206
Vancouver693228973196199
San Jose662929866175209
Anaheim6827301165191221
Seattle672140648176236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.

