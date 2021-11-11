NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35
Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37
Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46
Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37
Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28
Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43
Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 42 38
St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27
Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35
Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 36 35
Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50
Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32
Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26
Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39
San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31
Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34
Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40
Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36
Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Wednesday’s GamesToronto 3, Philadelphia 0Nashville 4, Dallas 2Minnesota 5, Arizona 2Thursday’s GamesCalgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Boston, 6 p.m.Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.Washington at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.Vancouver at Colorado, 8p.m.Anaheim at Seattle, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesCalgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.Washington at Columbus, 6p.m.Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesBoston at New Jersey, 12 p.m.Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m.Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.Philadelphia at Dallas, 7 p.m.San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.Sunday’s GamesCalgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.Edmonton at St. Louis, 6 p.m.Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6p.m.Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.