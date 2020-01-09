EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington453010565163133
Boston452681163151117
N.Y. Islanders422712357120108
Pittsburgh432612557146116
Tampa Bay432613456160127
Toronto452415654162145
Carolina432516252145123
Philadelphia442315652140136
Florida442316551158148
Columbus442115850117121
N.Y. Rangers432118446144144
Buffalo431917745127135
Montreal451820743141147
Ottawa431622537118149
New Jersey431521737112154
Detroit44113032596168

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis442710761138121
Dallas432514454117105
Colorado442515454159130
Vegas462416654147137
Arizona462517454133118
Edmonton462417553141144
Winnipeg452417452141139
Calgary452317551125135
Vancouver442317450145139
Minnesota432017646133144
Nashville421916745144143
Chicago441919644128143
San Jose451922442121151
Anaheim431721539113136
Los Angeles451724438113142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games 

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Thursday's Games 

Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0

Buffalo at St. Louis, late

Nashville at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Calgary, late

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Columbus at San Jose, late

Friday's Games 

Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tags