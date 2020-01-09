EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|45
|30
|10
|5
|65
|163
|133
|Boston
|45
|26
|8
|11
|63
|151
|117
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|120
|108
|Pittsburgh
|43
|26
|12
|5
|57
|146
|116
|Tampa Bay
|43
|26
|13
|4
|56
|160
|127
|Toronto
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|162
|145
|Carolina
|43
|25
|16
|2
|52
|145
|123
|Philadelphia
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|140
|136
|Florida
|44
|23
|16
|5
|51
|158
|148
|Columbus
|44
|21
|15
|8
|50
|117
|121
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|21
|18
|4
|46
|144
|144
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|Montreal
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|141
|147
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|22
|5
|37
|118
|149
|New Jersey
|43
|15
|21
|7
|37
|112
|154
|Detroit
|44
|11
|30
|3
|25
|96
|168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|138
|121
|Dallas
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|117
|105
|Colorado
|44
|25
|15
|4
|54
|159
|130
|Vegas
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|147
|137
|Arizona
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|133
|118
|Edmonton
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|141
|144
|Winnipeg
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|141
|139
|Calgary
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|125
|135
|Vancouver
|44
|23
|17
|4
|50
|145
|139
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|Nashville
|42
|19
|16
|7
|45
|144
|143
|Chicago
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|128
|143
|San Jose
|45
|19
|22
|4
|42
|121
|151
|Anaheim
|43
|17
|21
|5
|39
|113
|136
|Los Angeles
|45
|17
|24
|4
|38
|113
|142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Thursday's Games
Boston 5, Winnipeg 4
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0
Buffalo at St. Louis, late
Nashville at Chicago, late
Minnesota at Calgary, late
Dallas at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Columbus at San Jose, late
Friday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.