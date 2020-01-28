EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5129101270169135
Tampa Bay492915563177140
Florida492816561183163
Toronto502617759181167
Buffalo492220751145152
Montreal512222751157161
Ottawa491723943133167
Detroit511235428109199

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington503411573181146
Pittsburgh503114567168136
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Columbus512716862138130
Carolina502918361159132
Philadelphia502717660158150
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
New Jersey491824743130176

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis503012868159137
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas492817460128122
Chicago512421654155161
Winnipeg512522454152160
Minnesota502321652156166
Nashville482219751158159

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver502818460165150
Edmonton492618557155153
Calgary502619557135147
Arizona512620557146138
Vegas522520757161159
San Jose512225448134169
Anaheim491925543124154
Los Angeles501827541125158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Washington 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 1

San Jose 4, Anaheim 2

Tuesday's Games 

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton,9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

