EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington42289561150125
Boston422471159139107
N.Y. Islanders392511353115102
Pittsburgh402411553138107
Toronto422314551152135
Carolina412415250139116
Philadelphia412214549131123
Tampa Bay392213448139121
Florida402114547145137
Columbus411914846107113
Buffalo421817743124133
N.Y. Rangers401917442132136
Montreal411817642132133
Ottawa411620537114138
New Jersey401519636104139
Detroit41102832389157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis422610658131114
Colorado412413452151122
Vegas442315652139129
Dallas412314450111103
Arizona432316450122110
Vancouver412215448139124
Winnipeg412216347128126
Edmonton432117547127137
Calgary432117547118130
Minnesota411917543126137
Nashville391815642134131
Chicago421818642123139
San Jose421821339112141
Los Angeles421721438109132
Anaheim411620537105128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7, Chicago 5

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Detroit at Dallas, late

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tags