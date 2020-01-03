EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|42
|28
|9
|5
|61
|150
|125
|Boston
|42
|24
|7
|11
|59
|139
|107
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|25
|11
|3
|53
|115
|102
|Pittsburgh
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|138
|107
|Toronto
|42
|23
|14
|5
|51
|152
|135
|Carolina
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|139
|116
|Philadelphia
|41
|22
|14
|5
|49
|131
|123
|Tampa Bay
|39
|22
|13
|4
|48
|139
|121
|Florida
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|145
|137
|Columbus
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|107
|113
|Buffalo
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|124
|133
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|19
|17
|4
|42
|132
|136
|Montreal
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|132
|133
|Ottawa
|41
|16
|20
|5
|37
|114
|138
|New Jersey
|40
|15
|19
|6
|36
|104
|139
|Detroit
|41
|10
|28
|3
|23
|89
|157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|42
|26
|10
|6
|58
|131
|114
|Colorado
|41
|24
|13
|4
|52
|151
|122
|Vegas
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|139
|129
|Dallas
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|111
|103
|Arizona
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|122
|110
|Vancouver
|41
|22
|15
|4
|48
|139
|124
|Winnipeg
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|128
|126
|Edmonton
|43
|21
|17
|5
|47
|127
|137
|Calgary
|43
|21
|17
|5
|47
|118
|130
|Minnesota
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|126
|137
|Nashville
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|134
|131
|Chicago
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|123
|139
|San Jose
|42
|18
|21
|3
|39
|112
|141
|Los Angeles
|42
|17
|21
|4
|38
|109
|132
|Anaheim
|41
|16
|20
|5
|37
|105
|128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 6, Ottawa 3
Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Colorado 7, St. Louis 3
Vancouver 7, Chicago 5
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4
Friday's Games
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Detroit at Dallas, late
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
