EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4637547817796
Toronto472811864158125
Tampa Bay452915159163135
Florida482320551163163
Buffalo452319349172155
Detroit451918846138153
Ottawa462023343133152
Montreal472024343125171

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina46299866151124
New Jersey463012464161121
N.Y. Rangers462514757145123
Washington492518656156139
Pittsburgh462315854148138
N.Y. Islanders482320551141136
Philadelphia482021747133155
Columbus461430230119180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas482813763167124
Winnipeg483116163160126
Minnesota452516454143130
Colorado452517353141124
Nashville462218650129136
St. Louis472321349149167
Arizona471527535123170
Chicago451427432108163

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas482917260156139
Seattle462714559166144
Los Angeles492617658159167
Edmonton482718357178157
Calgary472216953150143
Vancouver461825339155186
San Jose481425937145184
Anaheim471329531113199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video