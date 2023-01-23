EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|46
|37
|5
|4
|78
|177
|96
|Toronto
|47
|28
|11
|8
|64
|158
|125
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|163
|135
|Florida
|48
|23
|20
|5
|51
|163
|163
|Buffalo
|45
|23
|19
|3
|49
|172
|155
|Detroit
|45
|19
|18
|8
|46
|138
|153
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|Montreal
|47
|20
|24
|3
|43
|125
|171
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|New Jersey
|46
|30
|12
|4
|64
|161
|121
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|25
|14
|7
|57
|145
|123
|Washington
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|156
|139
|Pittsburgh
|46
|23
|15
|8
|54
|148
|138
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|23
|20
|5
|51
|141
|136
|Philadelphia
|48
|20
|21
|7
|47
|133
|155
|Columbus
|46
|14
|30
|2
|30
|119
|180
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|48
|28
|13
|7
|63
|167
|124
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|16
|1
|63
|160
|126
|Minnesota
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|143
|130
|Colorado
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|141
|124
|Nashville
|46
|22
|18
|6
|50
|129
|136
|St. Louis
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|149
|167
|Arizona
|47
|15
|27
|5
|35
|123
|170
|Chicago
|45
|14
|27
|4
|32
|108
|163
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|48
|29
|17
|2
|60
|156
|139
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|159
|167
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|Calgary
|47
|22
|16
|9
|53
|150
|143
|Vancouver
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|155
|186
|San Jose
|48
|14
|25
|9
|37
|145
|184
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Monday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.