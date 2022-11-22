EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston191720348040
Toronto201055255954
Tampa Bay191171236461
Detroit18954225958
Florida19982206464
Montreal18981195763
Buffalo187110146266
Ottawa186111135764

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey191630327344
Carolina191054245652
N.Y. Islanders201280246655
N.Y. Rangers19964225652
Pittsburgh19973217064
Philadelphia19784184862
Washington207103175567
Columbus187101155578

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas191153257352
Colorado171151236142
Winnipeg171151235041
St. Louis181080205359
Nashville19982205362
Minnesota18882184954
Chicago18693154462
Arizona17692144462

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas201541317351
Los Angeles211182246771
Seattle181053235849
Calgary18972205860
Edmonton191090206669
San Jose217113176272
Vancouver196103156676
Anaheim195131115082

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3

Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Toronto 2, OT

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 4, Arizona 3, SO

Colorado 3, Dallas 2, SO

San Jose 5, Ottawa 1

Vegas 5, Vancouver 4

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

