EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Detroit2200482
Boston22004115
Florida2200474
Toronto3210498
Buffalo2110275
Tampa Bay31202811
Montreal3120259
Ottawa2020037

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh22004124
Philadelphia2200484
Carolina2200462
N.Y. Rangers32104118
N.Y. Islanders2110284
Washington3120279
New Jersey20200410
Columbus30300514

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas2200492
Nashville42204912
Winnipeg1100241
St. Louis1100252
Colorado2110287
Chicago3120278
Minnesota20200914
Arizona20200512

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas33006105
Calgary2200496
Seattle311131011
Edmonton2110287
Anaheim21102611
Los Angeles312021114
Vancouver2020058
San Jose40400614

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

