EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Boston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Montreal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|4
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4
|Washington
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|9
|New Jersey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Columbus
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|12
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|14
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|12
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Seattle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|11
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|14
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
