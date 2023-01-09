EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|Toronto
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|141
|108
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|Buffalo
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|149
|127
|Florida
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|133
|141
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|Ottawa
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|120
|124
|Montreal
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|109
|152
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|Washington
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|140
|118
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|Pittsburgh
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|128
|117
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|Philadelphia
|40
|15
|18
|7
|37
|110
|133
|Columbus
|39
|12
|25
|2
|26
|100
|152
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|41
|24
|11
|6
|54
|144
|110
|Winnipeg
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|133
|103
|Minnesota
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|126
|112
|Colorado
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|St. Louis
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|132
|148
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|Arizona
|39
|13
|21
|5
|31
|108
|145
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|Los Angeles
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|142
|146
|Seattle
|38
|22
|12
|4
|48
|139
|122
|Calgary
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|129
|124
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|17
|3
|45
|144
|138
|Vancouver
|39
|17
|19
|3
|37
|135
|156
|San Jose
|41
|12
|21
|8
|32
|126
|155
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|25
|4
|28
|96
|169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4
Dallas 5, Florida 1
Washington 1, Columbus 0
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 7, Anaheim 1
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.