EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|60
|37
|11
|12
|86
|199
|146
|Tampa Bay
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|211
|156
|Toronto
|60
|31
|21
|8
|70
|211
|199
|Florida
|58
|30
|22
|6
|66
|201
|198
|Buffalo
|59
|27
|24
|8
|62
|171
|183
|Montreal
|61
|27
|26
|8
|62
|184
|188
|Ottawa
|59
|20
|28
|11
|51
|156
|200
|Detroit
|61
|14
|43
|4
|32
|123
|229
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|206
|177
|Pittsburgh
|57
|36
|15
|6
|78
|191
|152
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|33
|18
|6
|72
|166
|157
|Columbus
|60
|30
|18
|12
|72
|155
|150
|Philadelphia
|59
|32
|20
|7
|71
|193
|177
|Carolina
|58
|33
|21
|4
|70
|189
|163
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|30
|24
|4
|64
|189
|181
|New Jersey
|58
|22
|26
|10
|54
|162
|204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|59
|32
|17
|10
|74
|187
|172
|Dallas
|59
|34
|19
|6
|74
|161
|151
|Colorado
|57
|33
|18
|6
|72
|203
|160
|Nashville
|58
|29
|22
|7
|65
|189
|187
|Winnipeg
|60
|30
|25
|5
|65
|179
|181
|Minnesota
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|176
|187
|Chicago
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|176
|188
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|190
|183
|Vancouver
|59
|32
|22
|5
|69
|191
|180
|Vegas
|60
|30
|22
|8
|68
|189
|183
|Calgary
|60
|30
|24
|6
|66
|174
|186
|Arizona
|61
|29
|24
|8
|66
|170
|166
|San Jose
|58
|26
|28
|4
|56
|152
|189
|Anaheim
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|151
|180
|Los Angeles
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|145
|187
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OT
New Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SO
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.