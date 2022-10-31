EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston9810163921
Florida9531112928
Buffalo8530102922
Detroit8422102524
Tampa Bay9540102828
Montreal9540102727
Toronto10442102730
Ottawa844083027

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey9630123123
N.Y. Rangers10532123131
Philadelphia8521112421
Carolina8521112623
N.Y. Islanders9540103324
Washington9540102826
Pittsburgh944193229
Columbus1037062644

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas9531112821
Winnipeg9531112625
Chicago9432103131
Colorado944192927
Minnesota944193135
Nashville935172229
St. Louis734061825
Arizona825152335

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas10820163217
Edmonton9630123428
Calgary7520102420
Seattle10442103334
Los Angeles10550103641
Vancouver925262835
San Jose1138062434
Anaheim926152039

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 7, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Toronto 3, OT

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

