EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5734111280188143
Tampa Bay563615577201151
Toronto562919866200187
Florida552920664193185
Montreal582724761179176
Buffalo562424856159176
Ottawa5518261147147188
Detroit571439432118213

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington563615577202172
Pittsburgh543415573181148
N.Y. Islanders543216670161148
Columbus5730171070148139
Philadelphia563118769181165
Carolina553220367180153
N.Y. Rangers542723458177173
New Jersey5420241050149190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis563215973178160
Colorado543216670197154
Dallas553119567147141
Winnipeg572923563173172
Nashville552622759178183
Minnesota552623658169181
Chicago552522858163173

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver573121567187175
Edmonton552920664176173
Vegas572821864182174
Calgary572922664161173
Arizona582823763163159
Anaheim562326753146173
San Jose562428452147187
Los Angeles571933543137183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT

Calgary 6, San Jose 2

Vancouver 6, Nashville 2

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tags