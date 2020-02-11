EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|57
|34
|11
|12
|80
|188
|143
|Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|201
|151
|Toronto
|56
|29
|19
|8
|66
|200
|187
|Florida
|55
|29
|20
|6
|64
|193
|185
|Montreal
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|179
|176
|Buffalo
|56
|24
|24
|8
|56
|159
|176
|Ottawa
|55
|18
|26
|11
|47
|147
|188
|Detroit
|57
|14
|39
|4
|32
|118
|213
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|202
|172
|Pittsburgh
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|181
|148
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|32
|16
|6
|70
|161
|148
|Columbus
|57
|30
|17
|10
|70
|148
|139
|Philadelphia
|56
|31
|18
|7
|69
|181
|165
|Carolina
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|180
|153
|N.Y. Rangers
|54
|27
|23
|4
|58
|177
|173
|New Jersey
|54
|20
|24
|10
|50
|149
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|15
|9
|73
|178
|160
|Colorado
|54
|32
|16
|6
|70
|197
|154
|Dallas
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|147
|141
|Winnipeg
|57
|29
|23
|5
|63
|173
|172
|Nashville
|55
|26
|22
|7
|59
|178
|183
|Minnesota
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|169
|181
|Chicago
|55
|25
|22
|8
|58
|163
|173
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|57
|31
|21
|5
|67
|187
|175
|Edmonton
|55
|29
|20
|6
|64
|176
|173
|Vegas
|57
|28
|21
|8
|64
|182
|174
|Calgary
|57
|29
|22
|6
|64
|161
|173
|Arizona
|58
|28
|23
|7
|63
|163
|159
|Anaheim
|56
|23
|26
|7
|53
|146
|173
|San Jose
|56
|24
|28
|4
|52
|147
|187
|Los Angeles
|57
|19
|33
|5
|43
|137
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3
Arizona 3, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT
Calgary 6, San Jose 2
Vancouver 6, Nashville 2
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
