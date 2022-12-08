EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2521314310053
Toronto271656388366
Detroit251375318178
Tampa Bay251591318679
Florida2612104289088
Montreal2613112288092
Buffalo26121312510596
Ottawa2510141217783

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey262141439657
Carolina261466347773
Pittsburgh261484329379
N.Y. Islanders2716110328673
N.Y. Rangers2813105318781
Washington2812124287886
Philadelphia279135236589
Columbus2581521871105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg241671337961
Dallas261475339876
Minnesota2513102288179
Colorado2413101277870
Nashville231292266370
St. Louis26121402480100
Arizona247134186389
Chicago257144186191

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas281981399576
Seattle251573339079
Los Angeles2814104329799
Edmonton2715120309795
Calgary2613103298179
Vancouver27121232797106
San Jose2981652187109
Anaheim2771731769114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 4

Calgary 5, Minnesota 3

Boston 4, Colorado 0

Edmonton 8, Arizona 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 1

Vancouver 6, San Jose 5, OT

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video