EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2722414510658
Toronto291856429370
Tampa Bay271791359582
Detroit271386328486
Montreal2814122308497
Florida2913124309898
Ottawa2812142268689
Buffalo281214226109103

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey2821524410367
Pittsburgh2917843810284
Carolina271566368073
N.Y. Rangers3015105359385
N.Y. Islanders2917120349280
Washington3014124328789
Philadelphia299137257096
Columbus27101522280111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg271881378969
Dallas2916853710683
Minnesota2815112328885
Colorado2614102308274
Nashville2612113276779
St. Louis29131512785108
Arizona269134227296
Chicago267154186294

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas302091419880
Seattle271683359685
Los Angeles311511535106112
Edmonton29161303210399
Calgary2913115318789
Vancouver28121332797109
San Jose3091652393110
Anaheim2971931770123

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

