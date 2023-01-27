EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston48386480183101
Toronto493011868166129
Tampa Bay473115163170139
Buffalo482619355183162
Florida502321652171176
Detroit472118850145158
Ottawa472123345135153
Montreal492025444130179

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina47309868154126
New Jersey483113466168129
N.Y. Rangers482614860153128
Washington512619658161144
Pittsburgh482415957157147
N.Y. Islanders502322551144143
Philadelphia502021949138162
Columbus481530333125186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas502813965171130
Winnipeg503118163163131
Minnesota472617456148136
Colorado472618355147131
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis492323349152177
Arizona491628537130175
Chicago471528434115169

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle472814561172145
Vegas492917361158142
Los Angeles502717660163170
Edmonton492718458180160
Calgary492317955155151
Vancouver481926341161194
San Jose4914251038147187
Anaheim491529535123204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video