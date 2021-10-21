EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida33006146
Buffalo33006124
Detroit32015139
Toronto4211587
Ottawa3210477
Tampa Bay422041217
Boston2110267
Montreal40400315

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh420261611
Philadelphia32015169
Washington32015126
N.Y. Rangers42115810
Carolina2200495
New Jersey2200485
Columbus32104117
N.Y. Islanders31202812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis33006158
Minnesota33006118
Dallas4220489
Nashville3120278
Colorado312021013
Winnipeg30211914
Arizona30211717
Chicago40311817

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton33006149
San Jose2200493
Anaheim422041311
Vancouver412131015
Seattle513131119
Los Angeles3120297
Vegas31202712
Calgary2011148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

