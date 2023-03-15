EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6650115105248148
Toronto664018888226179
Tampa Bay684022686237207
Florida673327773229226
Buffalo663328571242239
Ottawa673330470210218
Detroit673028969200219
Montreal682735660190248

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina664414896222168
New Jersey674417694236181
N.Y. Rangers6738191086222189
Pittsburgh6734231078221216
N.Y. Islanders693427876198192
Washington683229771211205
Philadelphia6724321159172222
Columbus662138749175249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6837181387236185
Minnesota673821884195178
Colorado653722680214185
Winnipeg683827379213194
Nashville653424775188190
St. Louis662932563205242
Arizona6825321161192240
Chicago672338652171239

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas684220690222188
Los Angeles683920987233223
Edmonton683723882264231
Seattle673723781234216
Calgary6830241474212209
Vancouver662932563227255
Anaheim6722351054172271
San Jose6819361351198263

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 5, Dallas 2

Arizona 4, Calgary 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 6, San Jose 5, OT

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

