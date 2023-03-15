EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|66
|50
|11
|5
|105
|248
|148
|Toronto
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|226
|179
|Tampa Bay
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|237
|207
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|Buffalo
|66
|33
|28
|5
|71
|242
|239
|Ottawa
|67
|33
|30
|4
|70
|210
|218
|Detroit
|67
|30
|28
|9
|69
|200
|219
|Montreal
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|190
|248
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|66
|44
|14
|8
|96
|222
|168
|New Jersey
|67
|44
|17
|6
|94
|236
|181
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|38
|19
|10
|86
|222
|189
|Pittsburgh
|67
|34
|23
|10
|78
|221
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|34
|27
|8
|76
|198
|192
|Washington
|68
|32
|29
|7
|71
|211
|205
|Philadelphia
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|172
|222
|Columbus
|66
|21
|38
|7
|49
|175
|249
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|68
|37
|18
|13
|87
|236
|185
|Minnesota
|67
|38
|21
|8
|84
|195
|178
|Colorado
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|214
|185
|Winnipeg
|68
|38
|27
|3
|79
|213
|194
|Nashville
|65
|34
|24
|7
|75
|188
|190
|St. Louis
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|205
|242
|Arizona
|68
|25
|32
|11
|61
|192
|240
|Chicago
|67
|23
|38
|6
|52
|171
|239
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|68
|42
|20
|6
|90
|222
|188
|Los Angeles
|68
|39
|20
|9
|87
|233
|223
|Edmonton
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|264
|231
|Seattle
|67
|37
|23
|7
|81
|234
|216
|Calgary
|68
|30
|24
|14
|74
|212
|209
|Vancouver
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|227
|255
|Anaheim
|67
|22
|35
|10
|54
|172
|271
|San Jose
|68
|19
|36
|13
|51
|198
|263
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3
Nashville 2, Detroit 1
Chicago 6, Boston 3
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 5, Dallas 2
Arizona 4, Calgary 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 6, San Jose 5, OT
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
