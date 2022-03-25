EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|43
|14
|6
|92
|258
|183
|Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|Boston
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|194
|171
|Tampa Bay
|63
|39
|18
|6
|84
|209
|180
|Detroit
|64
|26
|31
|7
|59
|186
|240
|Buffalo
|64
|23
|33
|8
|54
|171
|223
|Ottawa
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|167
|209
|Montreal
|64
|17
|37
|10
|44
|163
|242
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|64
|42
|15
|7
|91
|209
|154
|Pittsburgh
|65
|39
|16
|10
|88
|213
|172
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|28
|25
|9
|65
|170
|168
|Philadelphia
|64
|21
|32
|11
|53
|164
|222
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|64
|45
|14
|5
|95
|245
|178
|Minnesota
|62
|38
|20
|4
|80
|231
|198
|St. Louis
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|224
|180
|Nashville
|65
|37
|24
|4
|78
|212
|190
|Dallas
|63
|36
|24
|3
|75
|188
|188
|Winnipeg
|65
|30
|25
|10
|70
|203
|203
|Chicago
|65
|24
|32
|9
|57
|175
|224
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|Los Angeles
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|191
|186
|Edmonton
|65
|36
|24
|5
|77
|222
|206
|Vegas
|67
|35
|28
|4
|74
|211
|202
|Vancouver
|66
|31
|26
|9
|71
|188
|190
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|San Jose
|64
|28
|28
|8
|64
|169
|203
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Vegas 6, Nashville 1
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 2p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
