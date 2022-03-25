EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida634314692258183
Toronto634018585232191
Boston644019585194171
Tampa Bay633918684209180
Detroit642631759186240
Buffalo642333854171223
Ottawa642336551167209
Montreal6417371044163242

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina644215791209154
Pittsburgh6539161088213172
N.Y. Rangers644019585193167
Washington6535201080216185
Columbus643229367211239
N.Y. Islanders622825965170168
Philadelphia6421321153164222
New Jersey642336551197233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado644514595245178
Minnesota623820480231198
St. Louis633519979224180
Nashville653724478212190
Dallas633624375188188
Winnipeg6530251070203203
Chicago652432957175224
Arizona632039444164228

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary633817884218153
Los Angeles663522979191186
Edmonton653624577222206
Vegas673528474211202
Vancouver663126971188190
Anaheim6627281165188214
San Jose642828864169203
Seattle642038646168228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 2p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

