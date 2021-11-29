EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto231661336649
Florida211443317756
Tampa Bay201253276456
Detroit221093236171
Boston181170225651
Buffalo218103196070
Montreal236152145483
Ottawa19414194673

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington221435337852
Carolina201541316643
N.Y. Rangers201343296054
Columbus191270246759
Pittsburgh211074246259
New Jersey19964225758
Philadelphia20884204961
N.Y. Islanders175102123252

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota211461297864
St. Louis211173257159
Winnipeg211074246060
Colorado181161237356
Nashville211191235863
Dallas191072225355
Chicago217122164567
Arizona214152103977

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton201550307759
Calgary211245297042
Anaheim221183257061
Vegas211290246664
San Jose211191235558
Los Angeles20983215354
Seattle217131155873
Vancouver226142145173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

