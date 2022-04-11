EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7251156108302214
x-Toronto7247196100277221
Tampa Bay724420896239204
Boston724522595227195
Detroit7228341066209277
Buffalo7426371163203264
Ottawa722640658193236
Montreal7220411151190275

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7347188102243175
x-N.Y. Rangers7347206100225187
Pittsburgh7442221094243205
Washington7240221090240210
N.Y. Islanders713329975195196
Columbus733433674235273
Philadelphia7223381157188256
New Jersey722541656221269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7252146110275198
Minnesota714421694263222
St. Louis7242201094264207
Nashville724126587236210
Dallas724127486214217
Winnipeg7334281179226230
Chicago7224371159192255
Arizona722245549179265

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary724419997253178
Edmonton734225690255230
Los Angeles7438261086212214
Vegas734029484234216
Vancouver7335281080212206
Anaheim7429331270208242
San Jose712933967186228
Seattle722343652186250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

