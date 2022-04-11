EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|72
|51
|15
|6
|108
|302
|214
|x-Toronto
|72
|47
|19
|6
|100
|277
|221
|Tampa Bay
|72
|44
|20
|8
|96
|239
|204
|Boston
|72
|45
|22
|5
|95
|227
|195
|Detroit
|72
|28
|34
|10
|66
|209
|277
|Buffalo
|74
|26
|37
|11
|63
|203
|264
|Ottawa
|72
|26
|40
|6
|58
|193
|236
|Montreal
|72
|20
|41
|11
|51
|190
|275
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|73
|47
|18
|8
|102
|243
|175
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|225
|187
|Pittsburgh
|74
|42
|22
|10
|94
|243
|205
|Washington
|72
|40
|22
|10
|90
|240
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|33
|29
|9
|75
|195
|196
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|Philadelphia
|72
|23
|38
|11
|57
|188
|256
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|Minnesota
|71
|44
|21
|6
|94
|263
|222
|St. Louis
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|264
|207
|Nashville
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|236
|210
|Dallas
|72
|41
|27
|4
|86
|214
|217
|Winnipeg
|73
|34
|28
|11
|79
|226
|230
|Chicago
|72
|24
|37
|11
|59
|192
|255
|Arizona
|72
|22
|45
|5
|49
|179
|265
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|72
|44
|19
|9
|97
|253
|178
|Edmonton
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|255
|230
|Los Angeles
|74
|38
|26
|10
|86
|212
|214
|Vegas
|73
|40
|29
|4
|84
|234
|216
|Vancouver
|73
|35
|28
|10
|80
|212
|206
|Anaheim
|74
|29
|33
|12
|70
|208
|242
|San Jose
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|186
|228
|Seattle
|72
|23
|43
|6
|52
|186
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Washington 4, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3
Carolina 5, Anaheim 2
Dallas 6, Chicago 4
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3
Monday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
