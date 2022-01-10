EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida35237551137106
Tampa Bay37239551122109
Toronto3322834711283
Boston3118112389281
Detroit36161643699122
Buffalo34101862691119
Ottawa2991822079107
Montreal3472341873123

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3324725011573
N.Y. Rangers3623945010691
Washington3620794912297
Pittsburgh3420954511289
Columbus331616133106118
Philadelphia35131573390119
New Jersey361417533105126
N.Y. Islanders2810126266480

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville36231124811295
St. Louis36211054712698
Colorado31218244135101
Minnesota332110244122102
Winnipeg3316125379999
Dallas3217132369294
Chicago35121852983119
Arizona3372331772128

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas382314147135113
Anaheim381912745116106
Calgary33171064010483
Los Angeles3517135399793
San Jose361916139102112
Edmonton341814238113111
Vancouver3416153358995
Seattle33101942492122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 4, Detroit 3, SO

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 19 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

