EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6037111286199146
Tampa Bay604015585215159
Toronto613122870213204
Florida593122668206201
Buffalo602725862175190
Montreal622727862187192
Ottawa6021281153163204
Detroit621543434127232

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh583715680196154
Washington593717579208180
Philadelphia603320773198178
N.Y. Islanders583319672167159
Carolina593421472193164
Columbus6130191272156155
N.Y. Rangers583024464189181
New Jersey5922271054162207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6033171076190172
Dallas593419674161151
Colorado583318773206164
Winnipeg613125567185184
Nashville592923765190191
Minnesota582724761176187
Chicago592625860176188

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton593221670190183
Vegas613122870192185
Vancouver593222569191180
Calgary613124668180190
Arizona623024868172167
San Jose592629456155194
Anaheim592428755155186
Los Angeles602134547148193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Washington, 6p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tags