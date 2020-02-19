EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|60
|37
|11
|12
|86
|199
|146
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|15
|5
|85
|215
|159
|Toronto
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|213
|204
|Florida
|59
|31
|22
|6
|68
|206
|201
|Buffalo
|60
|27
|25
|8
|62
|175
|190
|Montreal
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|187
|192
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|28
|11
|53
|163
|204
|Detroit
|62
|15
|43
|4
|34
|127
|232
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|58
|37
|15
|6
|80
|196
|154
|Washington
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|208
|180
|Philadelphia
|60
|33
|20
|7
|73
|198
|178
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|33
|19
|6
|72
|167
|159
|Carolina
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|193
|164
|Columbus
|61
|30
|19
|12
|72
|156
|155
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|30
|24
|4
|64
|189
|181
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|27
|10
|54
|162
|207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|60
|33
|17
|10
|76
|190
|172
|Dallas
|59
|34
|19
|6
|74
|161
|151
|Colorado
|58
|33
|18
|7
|73
|206
|164
|Winnipeg
|61
|31
|25
|5
|67
|185
|184
|Nashville
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|190
|191
|Minnesota
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|176
|187
|Chicago
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|176
|188
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|190
|183
|Vegas
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|192
|185
|Vancouver
|59
|32
|22
|5
|69
|191
|180
|Calgary
|61
|31
|24
|6
|68
|180
|190
|Arizona
|62
|30
|24
|8
|68
|172
|167
|San Jose
|59
|26
|29
|4
|56
|155
|194
|Anaheim
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|155
|186
|Los Angeles
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|148
|193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Montreal at Washington, 6p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
