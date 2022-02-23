NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151

Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139

Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141

Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139

Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176

Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159

Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182

Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121

Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140

N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127

Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145

Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183

N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128

Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180

New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143

St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138

Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147

Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147

Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145

Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150

Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176

Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114

Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150

Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161

Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141

Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161

Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148

San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158

Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Tuesday’s GamesOttawa 4, Minnesota 3St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OTNashville 6, Florida 4N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SOWednesday’s GamesBuffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Winnipeg at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.Thursday’s GamesColumbus at Florida, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at San Jose,9:30 p.m.Friday’s GamesColumbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Saturday’s GamesEdmonton at Florida, 11:30 a.m.Washington at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

