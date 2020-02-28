EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|65
|40
|13
|12
|92
|214
|167
|Tampa Bay
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|226
|180
|Toronto
|65
|34
|23
|8
|76
|229
|216
|Florida
|64
|33
|25
|6
|72
|222
|218
|Montreal
|66
|29
|28
|9
|67
|199
|204
|Buffalo
|63
|29
|26
|8
|66
|184
|196
|Ottawa
|65
|22
|31
|12
|56
|174
|221
|Detroit
|66
|15
|47
|4
|34
|132
|251
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|64
|39
|19
|6
|84
|222
|196
|Pittsburgh
|62
|37
|19
|6
|80
|202
|170
|Philadelphia
|63
|36
|20
|7
|79
|210
|185
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|35
|20
|8
|78
|181
|171
|Columbus
|65
|31
|20
|14
|76
|170
|171
|Carolina
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|202
|176
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|24
|4
|74
|212
|193
|New Jersey
|63
|25
|27
|11
|61
|173
|214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|65
|38
|17
|10
|86
|209
|181
|Colorado
|62
|37
|18
|7
|81
|215
|168
|Dallas
|64
|37
|21
|6
|80
|174
|164
|Nashville
|63
|32
|23
|8
|72
|202
|201
|Winnipeg
|66
|33
|27
|6
|72
|199
|195
|Minnesota
|63
|31
|25
|7
|69
|198
|202
|Chicago
|64
|28
|28
|8
|64
|192
|205
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|211
|196
|Vancouver
|63
|34
|23
|6
|74
|209
|195
|Edmonton
|64
|33
|23
|8
|74
|201
|199
|Calgary
|65
|33
|25
|7
|73
|195
|202
|Arizona
|66
|31
|27
|8
|70
|182
|176
|Anaheim
|63
|25
|30
|8
|58
|165
|200
|San Jose
|64
|27
|33
|4
|58
|164
|209
|Los Angeles
|64
|23
|35
|6
|52
|158
|204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Toronto 5, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2
Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2
Boston 4, Dallas 3
Winnipeg 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Nashville 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Friday's Games
Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas,9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose,9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
