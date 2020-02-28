EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6540131292214167
Tampa Bay644019585226180
Toronto653423876229216
Florida643325672222218
Montreal662928967199204
Buffalo632926866184196
Ottawa6522311256174221
Detroit661547434132251

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington643919684222196
Pittsburgh623719680202170
Philadelphia633620779210185
N.Y. Islanders633520878181171
Columbus6531201476170171
Carolina623523474202176
N.Y. Rangers633524474212193
New Jersey6325271161173214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6538171086209181
Colorado623718781215168
Dallas643721680174164
Nashville633223872202201
Winnipeg663327672199195
Minnesota633125769198202
Chicago642828864192205

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas653522878211196
Vancouver633423674209195
Edmonton643323874201199
Calgary653325773195202
Arizona663127870182176
Anaheim632530858165200
San Jose642733458164209
Los Angeles642335652158204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2

Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 4, Dallas 3

Winnipeg 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Friday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas,9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose,9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

