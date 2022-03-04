EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida543613577221161
Tampa Bay533512676183151
Toronto543515474198157
Boston553318470166148
Detroit542424654160194
Ottawa531929543137169
Buffalo551730842148196
Montreal551434735132210

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina543712579185130
Pittsburgh563414876183149
N.Y. Rangers543415573162137
Washington562918967180156
Columbus542825157179196
N.Y. Islanders512023848131146
New Jersey541930543167197
Philadelphia5416281042135189

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado554011484219155
St. Louis533215670191146
Minnesota523217367196166
Nashville543020464166155
Dallas533020363155154
Winnipeg542421957163166
Chicago552027848138188
Arizona541535434124196

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary533214771186130
Los Angeles552919765162157
Edmonton553021464182175
Vegas553021464177162
Anaheim562621961165172
Vancouver562723660158161
San Jose542424654143168
Seattle561734539144199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

