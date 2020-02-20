EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6138111288201147
Tampa Bay604015585215159
Florida603222670210202
Toronto613122870213204
Buffalo602725862175190
Montreal622727862187192
Ottawa6021281153163204
Detroit621543434127232

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh583715680196154
Washington593717579208180
Philadelphia603320773198178
Carolina593421472193164
N.Y. Islanders593320672168162
Columbus6130191272156155
N.Y. Rangers593124466195184
New Jersey5922271054162207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6033171076190172
Dallas603519676164153
Colorado593418775209165
Winnipeg613125567185184
Nashville592923765190191
Minnesota592824763180190
Chicago602626860179194

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton603221771191185
Vancouver603222670194184
Vegas613122870192185
Calgary613124668180190
Arizona633025868174170
San Jose592629456155194
Anaheim602429755156190
Los Angeles602134547148193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

Boston 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Florida 4, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

