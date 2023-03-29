EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Boston
|74
|57
|12
|5
|119
|276
|159
|x-Toronto
|73
|44
|20
|9
|97
|251
|203
|Tampa Bay
|75
|43
|26
|6
|92
|257
|230
|Florida
|74
|36
|31
|7
|79
|257
|256
|Buffalo
|73
|35
|31
|7
|77
|261
|271
|Ottawa
|74
|36
|33
|5
|77
|236
|240
|Detroit
|73
|32
|32
|9
|73
|216
|242
|Montreal
|75
|30
|39
|6
|66
|217
|276
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|73
|47
|17
|9
|103
|241
|192
|x-New Jersey
|74
|46
|20
|8
|100
|257
|206
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|253
|200
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|38
|28
|9
|85
|224
|206
|Pittsburgh
|74
|36
|28
|10
|82
|239
|243
|Washington
|74
|34
|32
|8
|76
|236
|231
|Philadelphia
|73
|29
|32
|12
|70
|198
|238
|Columbus
|73
|23
|43
|7
|53
|198
|291
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|74
|43
|22
|9
|95
|224
|199
|Colorado
|73
|44
|23
|6
|94
|245
|201
|Dallas
|74
|40
|20
|14
|94
|255
|205
|Winnipeg
|75
|41
|31
|3
|85
|222
|212
|Nashville
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|206
|217
|St. Louis
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|242
|273
|Arizona
|75
|27
|35
|13
|67
|211
|262
|Chicago
|74
|24
|44
|6
|54
|180
|266
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|74
|46
|22
|6
|98
|246
|212
|Los Angeles
|74
|43
|21
|10
|96
|259
|238
|Edmonton
|75
|43
|23
|9
|95
|298
|255
|Seattle
|73
|40
|25
|8
|88
|254
|236
|Calgary
|75
|34
|26
|15
|83
|240
|233
|Vancouver
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|256
|276
|Anaheim
|74
|23
|41
|10
|56
|190
|302
|San Jose
|74
|20
|39
|15
|55
|212
|286
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0
Nashville 2, Boston 1
Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT
Dallas 4, Chicago 1
Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1
Edmonton 7, Vegas 4
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
