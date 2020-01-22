EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington493311571177144
Boston5129101270169135
Pittsburgh503114567168136
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Tampa Bay482915462175137
Florida492816561183163
Carolina502918361159132
Columbus502616860134127
Philadelphia502717660158150
Toronto492517757176165
Buffalo492220751145152
Montreal502221751155157
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
Ottawa481723842130163
New Jersey481724741126173
Detroit501234428107195

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis493011868158134
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas482717458125120
Vancouver492718458162149
Edmonton492618557155153
Calgary502619557135147
Arizona512620557146138
Vegas522520757161159
Winnipeg502521454149156
Chicago512421654155161
Nashville472218751156154
Minnesota492221650152164
San Jose502125446130167
Anaheim481924543122150
Los Angeles501827541125158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday's Games 

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida 4, Chicago 3

Wednesday's Games 

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

No games scheduled

Friday's Games 

No games scheduled

