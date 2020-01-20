EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|50
|28
|10
|12
|68
|166
|133
|Tampa Bay
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|175
|137
|Florida
|47
|26
|16
|5
|57
|174
|156
|Toronto
|49
|25
|17
|7
|57
|176
|165
|Buffalo
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|145
|152
|Montreal
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|155
|157
|Ottawa
|48
|17
|23
|8
|42
|130
|163
|Detroit
|49
|12
|33
|4
|28
|104
|189
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|33
|11
|5
|71
|177
|144
|Pittsburgh
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|168
|133
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|139
|130
|Columbus
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|134
|127
|Carolina
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|155
|131
|Philadelphia
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|155
|150
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|156
|155
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|126
|173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|158
|134
|Colorado
|48
|27
|15
|6
|60
|173
|140
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|125
|120
|Winnipeg
|49
|25
|20
|4
|54
|148
|152
|Chicago
|50
|24
|20
|6
|54
|152
|157
|Nashville
|47
|22
|18
|7
|51
|156
|154
|Minnesota
|48
|22
|20
|6
|50
|148
|159
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|162
|149
|Edmonton
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|153
|Calgary
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|135
|147
|Vegas
|51
|25
|19
|7
|57
|159
|156
|Arizona
|51
|26
|20
|5
|57
|146
|138
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|4
|46
|130
|167
|Anaheim
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|122
|150
|Los Angeles
|50
|18
|27
|5
|41
|125
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Monday's Games
Detroit at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
