EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida513511575212151
Tampa Bay503311672174142
Toronto503214468179141
Boston502917462145139
Detroit522323652149181
Ottawa501926543134159
Buffalo521628840138186
Montreal521233731121197

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina503511474176121
Pittsburgh523113870173140
N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
Washington522815965171145
Columbus502623153167183
N.Y. Islanders461920745116128
Philadelphia5115261040129180
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado513710478204145
St. Louis503014666179138
Minnesota483114365186147
Nashville512918462159147
Dallas502820258146147
Winnipeg512220953147153
Chicago521826844126176
Arizona511334430116189

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary493013666169114
Vegas512918462169150
Los Angeles512717761150143
Edmonton512820359171166
Anaheim532519959160161
Vancouver522422654140148
San Jose502222650134158
Seattle531633436137190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago,7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado,8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 9 p.m.

