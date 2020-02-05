EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5432101276181137
Tampa Bay533315571192147
Florida522917664188171
Toronto532818763191176
Montreal552523757172170
Buffalo532323753151167
Ottawa5318241147144179
Detroit541238428111207

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington543613577197160
Pittsburgh523314571176142
Columbus542916967144135
N.Y. Islanders513015666150139
Philadelphia532917765170157
Carolina533020363169145
N.Y. Rangers512522454166166
New Jersey5218241046141190

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis543214872174153
Dallas533018565142136
Colorado512916664188150
Nashville522520757171172
Chicago532521757160166
Winnipeg542623557159166
Minnesota522422654160174

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver543019565177163
Edmonton532819662170165
Vegas552721761170166
Arizona552721761155148
Calgary542721660147166
San Jose542327450139178
Anaheim532226549137163
Los Angeles541930543133171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games 

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona 3, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Wednesday's Games 

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver,9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

