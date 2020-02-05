EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|54
|32
|10
|12
|76
|181
|137
|Tampa Bay
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|192
|147
|Florida
|52
|29
|17
|6
|64
|188
|171
|Toronto
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|191
|176
|Montreal
|55
|25
|23
|7
|57
|172
|170
|Buffalo
|53
|23
|23
|7
|53
|151
|167
|Ottawa
|53
|18
|24
|11
|47
|144
|179
|Detroit
|54
|12
|38
|4
|28
|111
|207
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|197
|160
|Pittsburgh
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|176
|142
|Columbus
|54
|29
|16
|9
|67
|144
|135
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|30
|15
|6
|66
|150
|139
|Philadelphia
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|170
|157
|Carolina
|53
|30
|20
|3
|63
|169
|145
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|22
|4
|54
|166
|166
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|24
|10
|46
|141
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|174
|153
|Dallas
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|142
|136
|Colorado
|51
|29
|16
|6
|64
|188
|150
|Nashville
|52
|25
|20
|7
|57
|171
|172
|Chicago
|53
|25
|21
|7
|57
|160
|166
|Winnipeg
|54
|26
|23
|5
|57
|159
|166
|Minnesota
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|160
|174
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|177
|163
|Edmonton
|53
|28
|19
|6
|62
|170
|165
|Vegas
|55
|27
|21
|7
|61
|170
|166
|Arizona
|55
|27
|21
|7
|61
|155
|148
|Calgary
|54
|27
|21
|6
|60
|147
|166
|San Jose
|54
|23
|27
|4
|50
|139
|178
|Anaheim
|53
|22
|26
|5
|49
|137
|163
|Los Angeles
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|133
|171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
Washington 4, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT
Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO
St. Louis 6, Carolina 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT
Arizona 3, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver,9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.
