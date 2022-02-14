EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay483111668163136
Toronto453012363161123
Boston462716357135130
Detroit492221650140167
Ottawa451724438122145
Buffalo471524838125164
Montreal48833723106191

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh493011868164128
Carolina463211367161109
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Washington502615961162141
Columbus462322147147167
N.Y. Islanders421719640102116
New Jersey491727539143176
Philadelphia471524838118162

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado46348472190131
Minnesota432911361164124
Nashville482816460149134
St. Louis462714559162129
Dallas462519252137141
Winnipeg452017848130134
Chicago481724741117162
Arizona481232428108180

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas482817359162143
Calgary452613658152108
Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim492317955144141
Edmonton452418351146147
Vancouver492221650126135
San Jose462220448126142
Seattle481628436127167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 67 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video