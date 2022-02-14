EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|Tampa Bay
|48
|31
|11
|6
|68
|163
|136
|Toronto
|45
|30
|12
|3
|63
|161
|123
|Boston
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|135
|130
|Detroit
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|140
|167
|Ottawa
|45
|17
|24
|4
|38
|122
|145
|Buffalo
|47
|15
|24
|8
|38
|125
|164
|Montreal
|48
|8
|33
|7
|23
|106
|191
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|164
|128
|Carolina
|46
|32
|11
|3
|67
|161
|109
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|Washington
|50
|26
|15
|9
|61
|162
|141
|Columbus
|46
|23
|22
|1
|47
|147
|167
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|17
|19
|6
|40
|102
|116
|New Jersey
|49
|17
|27
|5
|39
|143
|176
|Philadelphia
|47
|15
|24
|8
|38
|118
|162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|46
|34
|8
|4
|72
|190
|131
|Minnesota
|43
|29
|11
|3
|61
|164
|124
|Nashville
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|149
|134
|St. Louis
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|162
|129
|Dallas
|46
|25
|19
|2
|52
|137
|141
|Winnipeg
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|130
|134
|Chicago
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|117
|162
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|Calgary
|45
|26
|13
|6
|58
|152
|108
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|144
|141
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|146
|147
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|126
|135
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Seattle
|48
|16
|28
|4
|36
|127
|167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Monday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 67 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.