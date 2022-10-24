EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|19
|Florida
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|11
|Detroit
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|20
|12
|Toronto
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|15
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|16
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Montreal
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|18
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|11
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|14
|Carolina
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|17
|12
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|14
|Washington
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|Columbus
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|27
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|20
|8
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|22
|19
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Chicago
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|15
|Nashville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|27
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|26
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Vegas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|13
|Seattle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|27
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|24
|31
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|17
|San Jose
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|15
|23
|Anaheim
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|28
|Vancouver
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|16
|27
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Chicago 5, Seattle 4
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Detroit 5, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
Monday's Games
Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.