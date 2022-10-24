EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6510102719
Florida641191917
Buffalo541082211
Detroit530282012
Toronto642081815
Ottawa532062116
Tampa Bay633061819
Montreal633061618

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh540192611
Philadelphia642081714
Carolina531171712
N.Y. Rangers632172020
New Jersey532061414
Washington633061921
Columbus734062227
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas54019208
Colorado632172219
St. Louis33006115
Chicago532061615
Nashville724151624
Winnipeg523041217
Minnesota513131927
Arizona514021326

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary541081816
Vegas642081913
Seattle723262127
Los Angeles734062431
Edmonton523041617
San Jose826041523
Anaheim614131428
Vancouver604221627

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

