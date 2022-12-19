EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3024425011666
Toronto3219764410378
Tampa Bay3020914111086
Florida321513434108104
Detroit3013116328897
Buffalo311514232124107
Ottawa3114152309798
Montreal31141523089110

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey3121824410777
Carolina311966449281
N.Y. Rangers33181054110990
Pittsburgh3118944010889
N.Y. Islanders32181313710491
Washington33161343610096
Philadelphia32101572777106
Columbus30101822283123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3218864211690
Winnipeg31201014110380
Minnesota31181123810089
Colorado2916112349081
St. Louis31151513194113
Nashville2912134287290
Arizona29101542481108
Chicago3071941868116

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas33221014511091
Los Angeles341712539112122
Seattle30171033710396
Edmonton321714135115110
Calgary32141263497100
Vancouver301314329102117
San Jose331017626100120
Anaheim3292032179135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

