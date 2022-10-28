EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston8710143521
Florida843192425
Toronto843192222
Buffalo743082519
Ottawa743082722
Detroit732282323
Tampa Bay844082425
Montreal844082023

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia7520102117
Carolina641192014
Pittsburgh742193021
New Jersey743082322
Washington844082526
N.Y. Rangers833282226
N.Y. Islanders734062218
Columbus835062533

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas8521112515
Colorado742192521
Chicago743082523
Winnipeg743082221
Minnesota733172630
Nashville834172226
St. Louis633061418
Arizona624041929

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas8620122616
Calgary6510102217
Edmonton8530103126
Seattle934283033
Los Angeles945083239
San Jose1037062130
Vancouver815242334
Anaheim715131632

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Florida 3

Nashville 6, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Washington 0

Edmonton 6, Chicago 5

Vancouver 5, Seattle 4

San Jose 4, Toronto 3, OT

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 4

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

