EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|81
|58
|17
|6
|122
|338
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|81
|50
|23
|8
|108
|281
|229
|x-Boston
|81
|51
|25
|5
|107
|253
|215
|Buffalo
|81
|31
|39
|11
|73
|229
|288
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|81
|32
|42
|7
|71
|223
|264
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|81
|44
|25
|12
|100
|273
|242
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|37
|34
|10
|84
|227
|231
|Columbus
|81
|37
|37
|7
|81
|259
|295
|New Jersey
|81
|27
|45
|9
|63
|245
|302
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|81
|56
|18
|7
|119
|311
|230
|x-Minnesota
|81
|52
|22
|7
|111
|306
|252
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|x-Nashville
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|262
|247
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|81
|50
|20
|11
|111
|292
|205
|x-Edmonton
|81
|48
|27
|6
|102
|287
|250
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|Vancouver
|81
|40
|30
|11
|91
|247
|233
|San Jose
|81
|32
|36
|13
|77
|214
|261
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Florida 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Friday's Games
Boston at Toronto,6 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
