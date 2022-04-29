EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8158176122338236
x-Toronto8153217113310251
x-Tampa Bay8150238108281229
x-Boston8151255107253215
Buffalo8131391173229288
Detroit8131401072225309
Ottawa813242771223264
Montreal8121491153211317

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8254208116278202
x-N.Y. Rangers8151246108251205
x-Pittsburgh81452511101267226
x-Washington81442512100273242
N.Y. Islanders8137341084227231
Columbus813737781259295
New Jersey812745963245302
Philadelphia8125451161209294

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8156187119311230
x-Minnesota8152227111306252
x-St. Louis81492111109307235
x-Nashville814529797262247
x-Dallas814530696234244
Winnipeg8037321185245253
Chicago8128421167217288
Arizona812450755202309

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary81502011111292205
x-Edmonton8148276102287250
x-Los Angeles8244271199239236
Vegas814231892259244
Vancouver8140301191247233
San Jose8132361377214261
Anaheim8131361476230267
Seattle802648658210281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto,6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

