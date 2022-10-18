EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston33006168
Detroit32015127
Florida32104109
Toronto422041112
Montreal42204811
Buffalo2110275
Tampa Bay31202811
Ottawa2020037

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina33006113
N.Y. Rangers431061712
Pittsburgh32015147
Philadelphia2200484
Washington422041313
N.Y. Islanders2110284
New Jersey20200410
Columbus30300514

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas33006133
Colorado321041410
Nashville42204912
St. Louis1100252
Winnipeg2110255
Chicago3120278
Arizona31202914
Minnesota303001220

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas33006105
Calgary2200496
Los Angeles422041618
Seattle412131116
Edmonton2110287
Anaheim312021017
Vancouver30300914
San Jose40400614

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 5, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

