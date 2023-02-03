EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|Tampa Bay
|48
|32
|15
|1
|65
|175
|141
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|Florida
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|178
|183
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|Pittsburgh
|49
|24
|16
|9
|57
|161
|153
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|148
|144
|Philadelphia
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|142
|162
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|Minnesota
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|151
|138
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|151
|133
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Arizona
|50
|16
|28
|6
|38
|131
|177
|Chicago
|48
|15
|29
|4
|34
|118
|176
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|177
|151
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|160
|148
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|187
|163
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|San Jose
|51
|15
|25
|11
|41
|157
|196
|Anaheim
|50
|16
|29
|5
|37
|125
|205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 2 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.