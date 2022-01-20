EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay41279559141117
Florida39268557159116
Toronto37241035112699
Boston36221224611297
Detroit401817541108130
Buffalo391220731101134
Ottawa32111922490115
Montreal3882552183139

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers40261045611999
Carolina3626825412681
Washington40229953133111
Pittsburgh382310551125100
Columbus361718135116131
Philadelphia39131883498133
New Jersey381419533108133
N.Y. Islanders3213136327588

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado37268355158115
St. Louis392311551138108
Nashville412414351125115
Minnesota352210347132109
Winnipeg351712640105103
Dallas361816238102111
Chicago39151863695126
Arizona38102442486141

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas402315248141122
Los Angeles402015545115109
Anaheim421916745120122
San Jose402117244112121
Calgary35181164211088
Vancouver391818339101111
Edmonton351815238117117
Seattle381123426102138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville,7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 2 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video