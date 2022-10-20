EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|21
|15
|Florida
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Montreal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|Ottawa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10
|14
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|14
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|6
|Washington
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|New Jersey
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Columbus
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|3
|Colorado
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|17
|14
|Nashville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|12
|16
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|14
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|20
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|20
|21
|Seattle
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|14
|20
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|11
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|12
|21
|Vancouver
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|18
|San Jose
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|19
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Florida 4, Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Seattle 3, OT
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 12 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
