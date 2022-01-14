EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay39259555132112
Florida36247553142108
Toronto3523934911788
Boston34211124410787
Detroit381617537101128
Buffalo36111962896126
Ottawa30101822283108
Montreal3672451976131

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers38241045211094
Carolina3424825011579
Washington37208949125104
Pittsburgh36211054711896
Columbus351717135114122
Philadelphia36131673392122
New Jersey371418533107129
N.Y. Islanders2911126286782

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville382412250118103
St. Louis37221054912899
Colorado33228347143109
Minnesota332110244122102
Winnipeg34171253910299
Dallas3318132389796
Chicago37141853390123
Arizona3482331974129

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas392314248138117
Anaheim391913745117110
Los Angeles37191354310696
San Jose382017141105117
Calgary34171164010587
Edmonton341814238113111
Vancouver36161733593104
Seattle36102242498133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 6, Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 1

Buffalo 4, Nashville 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 87p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

