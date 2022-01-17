EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida38267557158111
Tampa Bay40269557135113
Toronto3624935112393
Boston35221124611190
Detroit391717539105128
Buffalo37112062896130
Ottawa31111822489112
Montreal3672451976131

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers39251045411396
Carolina3525825211980
Washington39219951129108
Pittsburgh37221054912097
Columbus361718135116131
Philadelphia37131773394125
New Jersey371418533107129
N.Y. Islanders3011136286784

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado35248351152112
Nashville392412351121107
St. Louis382211549133105
Minnesota342210246129105
Winnipeg34171253910299
Dallas35181523899106
Chicago38151853593123
Arizona3682442077138

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas392314248138117
Los Angeles38201354510997
Anaheim411915745120120
San Jose392017242106119
Calgary34171164010587
Edmonton351815238117117
Vancouver38171833798110
Seattle37102342499136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 4, Washington 2

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

