EASTERN CONFERENCE 
Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida42289561170122
Tampa Bay432810561149123
Toronto382510353129100
Boston392413250122107
Detroit421818642113139
Buffalo411321733111142
Ottawa35122032798125
Montreal4182672390154
Metropolitan Division 
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers432811460132110
Pittsburgh412610557139108
Carolina3827925613691
Washington432311955139118
Columbus391820137121139
New Jersey401520535117140
N.Y. Islanders3414146348091
Philadelphia421321834103144
WESTERN CONFERENCE 
Central Division 
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado40298361167118
St. Louis422512555147116
Nashville432614355134118
Minnesota382510353149115
Dallas392116244115120
Winnipeg381714741111114
Chicago42152073799137
Arizona40102642489152
Pacific Division 
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas422515252146125
Anaheim442116749130126
Los Angeles432116648121118
Calgary37191264412094
San Jose422119244115131
Edmonton371916240122126
Vancouver411819440103116
Seattle411324430110148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 5, Boston 3

Vegas 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Minnesota 8, Montreal 2

Calgary 7, St. Louis 1

Colorado 2, Chicago 0

Tuesday's Games 

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 19 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Anaheim at Montreal, 6p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

